United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $173.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.78. The stock has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

