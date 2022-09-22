Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

