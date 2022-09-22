Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Sells 895 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

