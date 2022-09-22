Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 508 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $111.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

