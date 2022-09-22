HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,099.7% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 516,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 472,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 371,519 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,881,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 58.30%. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

