Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.27 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.