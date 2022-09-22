iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.32.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

