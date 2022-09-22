Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 70 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after purchasing an additional 518,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after buying an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $401.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.13, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.39 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $455.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

