Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 780 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $92,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,509,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,462,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

LUV stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

