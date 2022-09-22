Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.