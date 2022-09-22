Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $200,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $80.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.46.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

