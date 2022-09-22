Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 636 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 147.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $11,038,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

