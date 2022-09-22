Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

