Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,222 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Intel by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 756,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 113,312 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

