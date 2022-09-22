11,900 Shares in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,383,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,225,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 934,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $12,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

