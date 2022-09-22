Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.