Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $130.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.19. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

