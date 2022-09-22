Rockland Trust Co. Has $373,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $55.49 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77.

