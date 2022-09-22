Rockland Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $230,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $173.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.44. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $166.24 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

