Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 230 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $97.76 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $175.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.51.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

