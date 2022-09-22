Rockland Trust Co. Sells 2,600 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after buying an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.24 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.