Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.62 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75.

