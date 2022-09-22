Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.