Rockland Trust Co. Sells 14,465 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,465 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

