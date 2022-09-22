PFG Advisors Sells 233 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,237,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,251,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

NYSE:ROK opened at $231.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

