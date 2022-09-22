Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 366 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

