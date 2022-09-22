Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,145,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $493.07 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.13.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.36.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

