Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

