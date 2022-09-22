Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IEF stock opened at $98.18 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.29 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.26.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.