Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

VNLA stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78.

