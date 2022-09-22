Inlet Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,008 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 437,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,671 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $304.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.