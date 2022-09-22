Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Visa comprises 4.0% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,118,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $242,323,000 after purchasing an additional 394,346 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
NYSE:V opened at $187.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $353.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.03.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
