Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63. The company has a market cap of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

