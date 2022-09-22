Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Aptiv stock opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

