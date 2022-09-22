PFG Advisors Acquires 105 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,244 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $5,797,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

WMT stock opened at $134.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

