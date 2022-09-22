PFG Advisors Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 60.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amphenol by 13.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:APH opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.