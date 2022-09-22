Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $234,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 351.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $265.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.33%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

