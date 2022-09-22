Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cummins Stock Performance
NYSE:CMI opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cummins (CMI)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.