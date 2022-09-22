Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cummins were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

NYSE:CMI opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

