Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 3.8% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.