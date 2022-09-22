Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $159.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.60 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.