Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 31,619 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of F opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

