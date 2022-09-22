Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $14,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 515,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,670,000 after buying an additional 315,563 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after buying an additional 279,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,033,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.44 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
