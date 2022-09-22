McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $13,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $345.47 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $193.89 and a one year high of $375.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at McKesson

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

