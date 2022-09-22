Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 184 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $174.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.