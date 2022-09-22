Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $237.86 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

