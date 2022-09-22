Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 315,631 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,631 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $90.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.