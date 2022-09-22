Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.42), with a volume of 4000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Induction Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 43.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.18. The stock has a market cap of £28.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

