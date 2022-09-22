Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.29.

American Tower Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $234.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

