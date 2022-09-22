Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 215 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 5.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 539,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,979,000 after purchasing an additional 53,686 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 28,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.31. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

