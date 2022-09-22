Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

